TCS probes Nashik harassment complaints, 7 arrested, Aarthi Subramanian leads
Business
TCS is looking into serious harassment complaints from eight employees at its Nashik branch, including reports of mental and sexual harassment and attempts at forced religious conversion.
The company's chief operating officer, Aarthi Subramanian, is leading the probe.
So far, seven people, including a human resources manager, have been arrested by local police.
Tata Sons chairman vows strict consequences
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran has said anyone found guilty will face strict consequences and that better processes will be put in place quickly.
This case has put a spotlight on TCS's rapid growth into smaller cities and tier-II/tier-III locations, raising questions about how well the company manages workplace issues as it expands.