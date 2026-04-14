TCS probes Nashik harassment complaints, 7 arrested, Aarthi Subramanian leads Business Apr 14, 2026

TCS is looking into serious harassment complaints from eight employees at its Nashik branch, including reports of mental and sexual harassment and attempts at forced religious conversion.

The company's chief operating officer, Aarthi Subramanian, is leading the probe.

So far, seven people, including a human resources manager, have been arrested by local police.