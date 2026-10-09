TCS receives buy rating from Anand Rathi with ₹2,430 target

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) just got a "buy" nod from Anand Rathi, who set a target price of ₹2,430 for its shares.

TCS posted steady growth in Q2 FY27, up 0.5% from last quarter and 2.8% year-over-year in constant currency.

While revenue from India slipped by 10.3% following project deferrals, the company saw strong gains in the UK and sectors like BFSI, manufacturing, and tech.