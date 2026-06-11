TCS rethinks small-town office expansion after Nashik harassment case
What's the story
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is rethinking its strategy to open offices in smaller towns and cities. The decision comes on the heels of a workplace harassment case at its Nashik office, which has raised concerns about human resource risks. TCS chairman N Chandrasekaran announced this reconsideration during the company's 31st annual general meeting on Tuesday.
Strategic shift
We cannot have sub-optimal centers, says Chandrasekaran
Chandrasekaran said, "We definitely want to grow in all of our key locations. But one thing that the recent lesson has taught us is that we cannot have sub-optimal centers." He emphasized the difficulty of maintaining a presence at centers with 100-200 employees, which could unnecessarily increase risk exposure. This comes after a harassment case at TCS's customer support office in Nashik raised concerns about workplace safety.
Office consolidation
Other IT services companies may also follow suit
Ashutosh Sharma, VP at Forrester Research, noted that TCS is moving toward bigger offices where they can have better support functions. He said, "TCS has realized it's very difficult to maintain similar HR practices and the culture across these micro-offices, as was evident in their Nashik office incident," referring to the Nashik incident. Other IT services companies may also follow suit by merging their smaller offices into larger ones.
Harassment case
Seven employees arrested in connection with the case
In April, employees at the Nashik TCS office filed police complaints against colleagues, alleging sexual harassment, psychological abuse, and religious coercion over four years. Seven employees, including team leaders and HR executives, have been arrested in connection with the case. An internal inquiry led by COO Aarthi Subramanian is underway, while an independent investigation has also been initiated by TCS.
Safety measures
TCS initiates independent investigation into harassment case
Chandrasekaran reiterated at the AGM that the company didn't receive any formal complaints regarding the issue. He said, "The preliminary report that we have received shows that the company has not received any formal complaints through the company channels, emails, or any other form. Nevertheless, the company wants to ensure that everyone in the workspace in Nashik can speak to the investigators so that we get the full details." TCS has also set up an independent investigation with third parties.