TCS rethinks small-town office expansion after Nashik harassment case

Safety measures

TCS initiates independent investigation into harassment case

Chandrasekaran reiterated at the AGM that the company didn't receive any formal complaints regarding the issue. He said, "The preliminary report that we have received shows that the company has not received any formal complaints through the company channels, emails, or any other form. Nevertheless, the company wants to ensure that everyone in the workspace in Nashik can speak to the investigators so that we get the full details." TCS has also set up an independent investigation with third parties.