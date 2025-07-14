TCS reports decrease in $100 million revenue clients Business Jul 14, 2025

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) just lost a couple of its biggest $100 million clients—down to 62 this quarter from 64—but made up for it by adding a record number of smaller clients.

Now, 1,336 customers are bringing in $1 million or more each, showing TCS is still winning business even as the market gets tough.

Despite these shifts and shaky global conditions, their order book actually grew to $9.4 billion.