US tariffs on copper threaten Indian electronics industry

India needs to secure enough affordable copper for chipmaking

Copper is the backbone of chip wiring and circuit boards, but India doesn't make semiconductor-grade copper at home—it relies on countries like China.

Even though India exports some copper to the US, what really matters now is keeping enough affordable copper for its push to grow local chip manufacturing.

Experts are urging the government to cut red tape around imports and invest in refining copper locally so supply chains don't get disrupted by global politics.