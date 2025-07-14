US tariffs on copper threaten Indian electronics industry
The US just slapped a 50% tariff on copper imports, and that's got India's electronics and semiconductor industries worried.
These sectors need high-purity copper for making chips, but most of it is imported.
Industry leaders say the new tariffs could push up costs and cause delays for India's big plans to build its own chips.
India needs to secure enough affordable copper for chipmaking
Copper is the backbone of chip wiring and circuit boards, but India doesn't make semiconductor-grade copper at home—it relies on countries like China.
Even though India exports some copper to the US, what really matters now is keeping enough affordable copper for its push to grow local chip manufacturing.
Experts are urging the government to cut red tape around imports and invest in refining copper locally so supply chains don't get disrupted by global politics.