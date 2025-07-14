F&O trade volumes plunge following Jane Street ban

If you follow markets or invest, here's the impact: NSE index options turnover dropped 17%, and expiry day volumes fell over 21%—that's a huge chunk of action gone. Futures and options volumes also slid sharply, with share prices of both NSE and BSE taking a hit. It shows how much one player can shake up the system.

SEBI says Jane Street manipulated Bank Nifty trades, slapping them with a ₹4,840 crore fine and freezing $567 million in funds.

Jane Street denies any foul play and plans to fight back in court.

Early July was already slow due to low volatility, but things picked up after Nifty broke out of its range on July 11.

Experts think liquidity will bounce back as mutual funds roll out new investment products built around derivatives.