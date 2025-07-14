Siemens, SAP urge EU to revamp AI laws Business Jul 14, 2025

Siemens and SAP's CEOs are calling out the EU's new AI and data laws, saying they're making it tough for Europe to innovate.

Roland Busch from Siemens says the real issue isn't tech—it's that strict rules keep companies from using Europe's "treasure trove of data." He even called the Data Act "toxic" for digital businesses.

SAP's Christian Klein thinks copying US investments won't help unless data laws change first.