Siemens, SAP urge EU to revamp AI laws
Siemens and SAP's CEOs are calling out the EU's new AI and data laws, saying they're making it tough for Europe to innovate.
Roland Busch from Siemens says the real issue isn't tech—it's that strict rules keep companies from using Europe's "treasure trove of data." He even called the Data Act "toxic" for digital businesses.
SAP's Christian Klein thinks copying US investments won't help unless data laws change first.
Europe's potential is being overlooked, says Klein
Busch believes Europe is missing out on its own potential because companies can't access or share enough data to build better AI.
Both leaders want EU lawmakers to rethink these regulations so European tech can actually compete globally.
Busch has a history of challenging EU overregulation, arguing that half-measures aren't enough.
He recently refused to sign an industry letter just asking for delays in AI rules—he wants bigger changes so Europe doesn't fall behind other regions.