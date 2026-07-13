TCS announces major leadership reshuffle to revive growth
What's the story
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services company, has announced a major leadership reshuffle, according to internal emails seen by Moneycontrol. The move, the biggest in three years, involves shuffling about a dozen senior executives across service lines, industry groups, and country operations. The changes were communicated internally on Friday and are aimed at reviving growth after TCS's first annual revenue decline since its listing in FY26.
Company statement
'Regularly reviews and refines leadership structure'
Responding to Mint's queries on July 8, a TCS spokesperson said the company regularly reviews and refines its leadership structure and roles. This is part of their ongoing efforts to strengthen the organization, meet evolving business needs, and create career growth opportunities. The spokesperson emphasized that these transitions are not related to the performance of business units or the company itself.
Strategic shifts
Susheel Vasudevan to lead top 50 clients
One of the major appointments is that of Susheel Vasudevan, TCS's president. He will now lead the company's top 50 clients, each contributing over $100 million in annual revenue. The Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) unit for North America has been divided into two: West Coast led by Rakesh Kumar and East Coast by Mohan Veeturi. Both were previously heading BFSI service units.
Executive transitions
Cybersecurity head moves to life sciences unit
Vice President Ganesa Subramanian Vaikuntam, who led TCS's cybersecurity business for nearly three years, will now head the life sciences and healthcare service unit. He is replaced by Kumaranarayanan Kaleeswaran, former head of the energy and resources business in Americas. The change comes after several marquee TCS clients were hit by cyberattacks last year.
Additional adjustments
Major role swaps in technology & media domains
Akhilesh Tiwari and V Rajanna's roles have been swapped with Tiwari now heading the technology & services domain while Rajanna takes over the communication & media wing. The company also announced its Canada country head, Soumen Roy, will head its global capability center (GCC) unit. Manmeet Chhabra, former head of BFSI in Canada will now be the country head.
Structural changes
Reshuffle sees TCS reorganize business structure
The reshuffle also saw a reorganization of TCS's business structure. The company will now have nine business segments instead of seven, with their heads continuing to report to CEO K Krithivasan and COO Aarthi Subramanian. Two business groups, life sciences and healthcare; and energy, resources & utilities, were carved out from one that had all these combined.