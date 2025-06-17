What's the story

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services provider, has introduced a new associate deployment policy.

The revised guidelines mandate employees to work for at least 225 business days in a year and limit the bench period to a maximum of 35 business days annually.

The changes were announced by Chandrasekaran Ramkumar, Global Head of TCS's Resource Management Group (RMG), and are now in effect.