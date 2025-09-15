TCS share price dips on quarterly revenue concerns: What's cooking

Stellar annual results

TCS keeps posting solid numbers: revenue hit ₹63,437 crore and net profit reached ₹12,819 crore for the June 2025 quarter—both up from last year.

Over the past four years, annual revenue jumped from ₹1.64 lakh crore to ₹2.55 lakh crore, with profits also rising steadily.

The company has zero debt and a return on equity above 51%, showing off some serious financial discipline.