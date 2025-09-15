TCS share price dips on quarterly revenue concerns: What's cooking
TCS shares dipped 0.52% to ₹3,117.20 on Monday—even though the company's annual financials have improved, quarterly revenue may fluctuate.
Stellar annual results
TCS keeps posting solid numbers: revenue hit ₹63,437 crore and net profit reached ₹12,819 crore for the June 2025 quarter—both up from last year.
Over the past four years, annual revenue jumped from ₹1.64 lakh crore to ₹2.55 lakh crore, with profits also rising steadily.
The company has zero debt and a return on equity above 51%, showing off some serious financial discipline.
Analyst ratings remain positive
The small drop in share price likely comes down to short-term market moves—not fundamentals.
TCS is still rolling out new projects like boosting India's cloud infrastructure and launching chiplet-based semiconductor services.
With steady dividends and a healthy P/E ratio around 23, investor confidence appears high based on analyst ratings despite this minor blip.