TCS shares drop nearly 2% to ₹2,018.5 ahead of results

IT stocks drag sector over 1.5%

Despite gains in the Sensex and Nifty overall, IT stocks like TCS, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra dragged the sector down by over 1.5%.

Analysts expect TCS's quarterly profit to dip slightly due to wage hikes, but rupee revenue should rise a bit.

Everyone is watching how TCS pushes forward with new AI projects, like its OpenAI data center partnership, even though deal wins are expected to be lower than last quarter.