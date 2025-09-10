TCS shares gain 2% on solid growth trajectory

TCS has seen its sales grow from ₹1.64 lakh crore in March 2021 to ₹2.55 lakh crore by March 2025, with net profits rising from ₹32,562 crore to ₹48,797 crore in the same period—showing just how fast India's tech giant is scaling up.

Q1 FY26 numbers, dividends, debt status

In Q1 FY26 (April-June 2025), TCS posted revenue of ₹63,437 crore and net profit of ₹12,819 crore—both higher than last year's numbers for this quarter.

With zero debt and stable margins, plus a streak of dividends (₹11 interim in June, following a ₹30 final and a ₹66 special payout earlier), TCS is rewarding shareholders while keeping its growth story strong.