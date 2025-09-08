TCS shares gain on robust quarterly performance

TCS isn't just surviving—it's growing. Net profit for the quarter rose 5.9% year-on-year to ₹12,819 crore and earnings per share hit ₹35.27. The company kept its operating margin healthy, all while staying debt-free.

TCS is also making strides in AI

Beyond the numbers, TCS is making moves in AI—like building an AI-powered financial system for Odisha and working with IIT Kanpur on smart city planning.

Plus, shareholders are seeing steady rewards: an interim dividend of ₹11 was declared for July 2025, adding to a streak of consistent payouts even when markets are uncertain.