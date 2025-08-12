Next Article
TCS shares: Here's the stock's performance in last trading session
TCS shares were last traded at ₹3,064.50 on Monday morning, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and earnings per share at ₹136.19.
If you're curious about big players in tech, these numbers are worth tracking—they give a quick snapshot of how TCS is doing.
TCS's market cap exceeds ₹11 lakh crore
Last session, TCS closed at ₹3,036.40 after over 27 lakh shares changed hands.
While there wasn't much day-to-day movement, the stock dipped 1.7% over the past week and saw an -8.89% monthly return—though its six-month beta of 0.40 hints at some stability even when things get bumpy.
With a massive market cap topping ₹11 lakh crore as of Monday morning, TCS remains one of India's heavyweight stocks to watch if you're thinking long-term or just learning how markets work.