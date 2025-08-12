TCS shares: Here's the stock's performance in last trading session

TCS's market cap exceeds ₹11 lakh crore

Last session, TCS closed at ₹3,036.40 after over 27 lakh shares changed hands.

While there wasn't much day-to-day movement, the stock dipped 1.7% over the past week and saw an -8.89% monthly return—though its six-month beta of 0.40 hints at some stability even when things get bumpy.

With a massive market cap topping ₹11 lakh crore as of Monday morning, TCS remains one of India's heavyweight stocks to watch if you're thinking long-term or just learning how markets work.