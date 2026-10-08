TCS shares jump 2.57% after $1.45B deal ahead of earnings

Analysts predict TCS will post a small bump in revenue (up 1.3% to ₹73,225 crore) and profit (up 2.4% to ₹13,673 crore).

The company's recent big-ticket deals with brands like Porsche and Vodafone have pushed its contract value to between $8 billion and $11 billion.

Investors are also curious about what TCS leaders will say about future spending and demand as the year rolls on.