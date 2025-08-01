Next Article
TCS shares open at ₹3,028.50 on the NSE
TCS shares opened at ₹3,028.50 on the NSE, as investors stayed cautious despite the company's strong market presence.
Why TCS stock is down despite strong financials
Even though TCS is making record money—net profit hit ₹48,797 crore this year and revenue reached a new high—its stock isn't getting much love right now.
For anyone curious about big tech or thinking of investing, it's a reminder that strong results don't always mean instant gains in the market.
TCS posts net profit jump, announces dividend
TCS posted a net profit jump and bumped up its earnings per share this quarter. The company has no debt and just announced an ₹11 per share dividend for July.
Still, investor mood is cool at the moment, showing how market vibes can sometimes outweigh even great financials.