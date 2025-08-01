Next Article
Why Mahindra & Mahindra stock is falling despite great quarterly results
Mahindra & Mahindra's stock fell 2.09% to ₹3,136 on Friday—surprising many, since the company just posted impressive revenue and profit growth for the June 2025 quarter.
What spooked investors? A shareholder meeting ended with the 2 parties parting ways (associate company relationship).
Even with solid numbers—a 22% jump in revenue and higher profits—investors got cautious.
A shareholder meeting (where an associate company relationship ended) may have made folks nervous.
Long-term performance has been impressive
Despite the dip, Mahindra's long-term performance has been stellar: revenue more than doubled since 2021, and profits jumped fivefold.
Plus, a ₹25.30 per share dividend announced in May shows they're still rewarding shareholders.