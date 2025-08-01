Why Mahindra & Mahindra stock is falling despite great quarterly results

Even with solid numbers—a 22% jump in revenue and higher profits—investors got cautious. A shareholder meeting (where an associate company relationship ended) may have made folks nervous.

Long-term performance has been impressive

Despite the dip, Mahindra's long-term performance has been stellar: revenue more than doubled since 2021, and profits jumped fivefold.

Plus, a ₹25.30 per share dividend announced in May shows they're still rewarding shareholders.