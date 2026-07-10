TCS shares rise after June quarter profit and revenue gains

TCS annualized AI revenue $2.6 billion

TCS's annualized AI revenue hit $2.6 billion this quarter (up 13.6%), showing how fast tech is moving.

The upbeat earnings also lifted other major IT stocks like Infosys and Wipro, with the BSE IT index finishing 2.01% higher for the day.

Despite some recent client delays, CEO K Krithivasan sounded hopeful about bouncing back next quarter thanks to pent-up demand and tech projects in the pipeline.