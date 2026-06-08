TCS shares slide over 32% since January on rate fears Business Jun 08, 2026

TCS shares have been taking a hit lately, dropping another 2% on Monday and reaching ₹2,144.

That adds up to a 12% slide over just four trading sessions, and more than 32% since January.

The main reasons? Rising US bond yields and worries about Federal Reserve rate hikes, which make things tough for IT companies by lowering their value, cutting US tech budgets, and pushing foreign investors to pull out.