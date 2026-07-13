Why TCS shares are soaring today
What's the story
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has witnessed a massive surge in its shares today, rising by over 5% to 2,181.5 at the time of writing. The spike comes after the IT services giant announced a multi-million-dollar, multi-year contract with Swiss engineering and automation major ABB. The deal is aimed at modernizing and managing ABB's global network operations, further strengthening TCS's position in the market.
Contract details
TCS to manage ABB's global network operations
The contract will see TCS taking over end-to-end global network operations using an AI-enabled network-as-a-service (NaaS) model. This is an expansion of its current role, which was limited to infrastructure and application management. The deal is a part of ABB's Future Network Model program, an enterprise-wide initiative aimed at standardizing and centralizing its global network infrastructure.
Strategic partnership
TCS to bring AI-enabled secure modern service for ABB
As a strategic program partner, TCS will design, integrate, and operate ABB's global network ecosystem as a secure, modern service powered by artificial intelligence (AI). The company will also manage ABB's multi-vendor environment to ensure seamless standardized operations globally. Anupam Singhal, President of Manufacturing at TCS, said the company is bringing its "infrastructure to intelligence" approach to build a resilient intelligent network backbone with this engagement.
Project goals
Deal also includes advanced cybersecurity capabilities
The transformation program under this deal also includes setting up a global network operations center, service integration and management (SIAM), advanced cybersecurity capabilities, and modernizing ABB's LAN, WAN, and software-defined WAN infrastructure. TCS will also provide AI-driven monitoring and orchestration capabilities for predictive network management to improve performance across global operations. This way, the project aims at improving user experience while enhancing operational efficiency, security compliance.
Long-term collaboration
Contract builds on existing partnership between TCS and ABB
The latest contract builds on a long-standing 20-year relationship between TCS and ABB. It has already included large-scale ERP consolidation, SAP transformation, and cloud modernization projects. According to Alec Joannou, Group CIO at ABB, "The Future Network Model represents an important milestone in reinforcing the digital foundation of ABB's global operations."