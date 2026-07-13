The spike comes after TCS announced a multi-million-dollar deal with ABB

Why TCS shares are soaring today

By Mudit Dube 02:10 pm Jul 13, 202602:10 pm

What's the story

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has witnessed a massive surge in its shares today, rising by over 5% to 2,181.5 at the time of writing. The spike comes after the IT services giant announced a multi-million-dollar, multi-year contract with Swiss engineering and automation major ABB. The deal is aimed at modernizing and managing ABB's global network operations, further strengthening TCS's position in the market.