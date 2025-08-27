TCS signs 15-year lease for 1.4 million sq ft office space

TCS's expansion plans in other cities

This Bengaluru move is part of TCS's bigger plan to ramp up its presence in key tech cities.

They've also secured land on a 99-year lease in Visakhapatnam, picked up more office space in Coimbatore and Hyderabad, and are developing major projects in Kolkata that could add about 16,500 new seats—so plenty of room for future hires and new ideas!