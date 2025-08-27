Next Article
TCS signs 15-year lease for 1.4 million sq ft office space
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) just signed a huge 15-year lease for 1.4 million sq ft of office space at 360 Business Park in Bengaluru's Electronic City.
Starting April and August 2026, TCS will pay ₹9.31 crore per month to occupy Towers 5A and 5B—making this one of their biggest workspace commitments yet, with a total outlay of around ₹2,130 crore.
TCS's expansion plans in other cities
This Bengaluru move is part of TCS's bigger plan to ramp up its presence in key tech cities.
They've also secured land on a 99-year lease in Visakhapatnam, picked up more office space in Coimbatore and Hyderabad, and are developing major projects in Kolkata that could add about 16,500 new seats—so plenty of room for future hires and new ideas!