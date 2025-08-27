Next Article
TCS to lay off 12,000 employees amid AI transformation
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is stepping up its AI game by creating a dedicated artificial intelligence and services transformation unit, set to be led by Amit Kapur starting September 1.
At the same time, TCS is planning to lay off about 12,000 employees worldwide in the current financial year—roughly 2% of its workforce.
CEO K. Krithivasan denied that AI was the cause behind the decision.
New AI-driven ops center in Mexico City
Alongside the new AI unit, TCS just opened an AI-driven operations center in Mexico City—now its eighth facility in Mexico.
This innovation hub will bring together specialists in AI, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and IoT to support clients around the world as TCS continues expanding globally.