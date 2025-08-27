TCS to lay off 12,000 employees amid AI transformation Business Aug 27, 2025

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is stepping up its AI game by creating a dedicated artificial intelligence and services transformation unit, set to be led by Amit Kapur starting September 1.

At the same time, TCS is planning to lay off about 12,000 employees worldwide in the current financial year—roughly 2% of its workforce.

CEO K. Krithivasan denied that AI was the cause behind the decision.