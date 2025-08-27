'Tariffs so high…your head will spin': Trump's warning to India-Pakistan 

United States President Donald Trump has once again claimed he intervened to prevent a nuclear war between India and Pakistan in May. He said he warned both nations of crippling trade tariffs, adding that "your head's going to spin." Speaking at a White House cabinet meeting, Trump said he spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then reached out to Pakistan.

Intervention impact Trump says he warned Pakistan against trade deals "I am talking to a very terrific man, Modi of India. I said, 'what's going on with you and Pakistan?' Then I spoke to Pakistan about trade....This has been going on for a hell of a long time, sometimes under different names for hundreds of years," he said. Trump claimed his intervention forced Islamabad to step back from hostilities. He said he warned Pakistan against trade deals, threatening high tariffs if they continued their aggressive stance.

Military escalation US President insists trade pressure helped prevent wider conflict "I said... no, no, I don't want to make a trade deal with you. You are going to have a nuclear war," he recalled saying. "I said, 'call me back tomorrow, but we are not going to do...deals with you, or we are going to put tariffs on you that are so high....Your head's going to spin. Within about five hours, it was done," he added. Trump also claimed that seven fighter jets were shot down during the escalation.

Terrorism designation US designated TRF as a terrorist organization The US had designated The Resistance Front (TRF) as a Foreign Terrorist Organization after the Pahalgam terror attack in May, which killed 26 people. India has denied any third-party role in the ceasefire agreement reached between Indian and Pakistani military officials on May 10. PM Modi also stated in Parliament that no leader of any country urged India to halt the military exercise against Pakistan.