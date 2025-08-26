Trump proposes renaming Defense Department back to 'Department of War'

United States President Donald Trump has proposed renaming the Department of Defense back to its original name, the Department of War. He argued that the older name had a "stronger sound" and was "much more appropriate." Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump said an announcement could come in "over the next couple weeks," adding that he may not need congressional approval for this change.

Name criticism War Department was established in 1789 "As the Department of War, we won everything," Trump added, referring to World Wars I and II. Trump made the remarks during a joint press conference with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. He said, "Everybody likes that we had an unbelievable history of victory when it was the Department of War." The War Department was established in 1789 and existed until 1947, when President Harry Truman reorganized the military into the Defense Department as part of postwar restructuring.

Symbolic move Trump dismisses criticism, says he wants to emphasize offense too Trump dismissed criticism that the proposed name change was only symbolic, saying he wanted to emphasize both defense and offense. "We want offense too," he said. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who previously said that Trump had told him to restore the "warrior ethos of the military," joined the president in supporting the change.