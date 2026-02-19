TCS, Tata Group partner with OpenAI for AI data centers

What's in store?

HyperVault will kick things off with a 100-megawatt data center—think lots of computing power—with plans to grow much bigger.

There's major investment lined up: up to about $1 billion from TPG, and TCS has disclosed plans to invest up to $7 billion in a 1GW data-centre unit.

Tata will also start rolling out ChatGPT Enterprise to hundreds of thousands of employees before expanding it across the company.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman visited Delhi during the announcement. With over 100 million Indians using ChatGPT every week and big tech names already investing here, this partnership could really shake things up.