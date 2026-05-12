TCS to challenge NCW report in Nashik sexual harassment case

TCS probe led by Aarthi Subramanian

The NCW wants more charges filed under Indian law to better protect complainants from media pressure and threats.

Meanwhile, TCS is running its own investigation, led by COO Aarthi Subramanian, which should wrap up soon.

For context, nine FIRs have been filed since July 2022, and several people have been arrested, with politicians also weighing in on how things are being handled.