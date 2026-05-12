TCS to challenge NCW report in Nashik sexual harassment case
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is gearing up to challenge the National Commission for Women (NCW)'s report on a sexual harassment case in the Nashik sexual harassment case.
TCS plans to contest claims including non-functioning CCTV cameras and the absence of complaints committee member details in the public forum.
TCS has not received the full report yet, but plans to respond officially.
TCS probe led by Aarthi Subramanian
The NCW wants more charges filed under Indian law to better protect complainants from media pressure and threats.
Meanwhile, TCS is running its own investigation, led by COO Aarthi Subramanian, which should wrap up soon.
For context, nine FIRs have been filed since July 2022, and several people have been arrested, with politicians also weighing in on how things are being handled.