TCS to deploy up to 8,900 engineers for AI integration
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is set to deploy up to 8,900 engineers to help clients integrate AI into their businesses.
CEO K Krithivasan says these specialists will work directly with customers, making sure AI tools fit each company's needs.
The move comes as the tech industry worries about how AI might shake up outsourcing jobs.
TCS shifts to acquisitions and training
Krithivasan believes TCS's close connection with clients gives it an edge in rolling out AI solutions.
The company is also looking to buy firms in AI, data security, and cybersecurity, shifting away from just growing on its own.
Even though its AI revenue growth slowed recently, TCS keeps investing $1 billion a year in training talent and making AI more accessible for its teams.
CFO Samir Seksaria adds that hiring people with niche skills in AI is key for future success.