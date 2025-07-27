TCS to lay off 12,000 employees, focus on AI

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's biggest IT firm, is set to cut about 12,000 jobs—roughly 2% of its workforce—as it shifts focus toward AI and next-gen tech. The move is part of a bigger plan to keep the company "future-ready" and competitive in changing markets.

HR rules get stricter across TCS Most layoffs will hit middle and senior managers.

TCS recently rolled out stricter HR rules, including a minimum of 225 billable days per year for employees.

The company says the cuts will happen gradually to avoid shaking up client projects.

Severance packages for those who can't be redeployed CEO K Krithivasan says TCS will try to redeploy people where possible.

For those who can't be placed elsewhere, there'll be severance packages, extended insurance, job placement help, and counseling—so folks aren't left hanging.