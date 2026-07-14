TCS to lead digital transformation at JFK's new Terminal One
JFK Airport in New York is getting a major upgrade, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been picked to lead the digital transformation for the brand-new New Terminal One.
The $19 billion project isn't just about shiny buildings; it includes two new terminals, upgrades to existing ones, better transport connections, and redesigned roadways.
The goal? Make travel smoother and more connected for everyone.
TCS to deploy AI for passengers
TCS will build the tech backbone of the terminal; think AI-powered systems for passenger check-ins, smarter IT operations, seamless infrastructure management, and top-notch cybersecurity.
Their Cognix and ignio platforms are set to help airlines run more efficiently while making things easier (and faster) for travelers.
As Jennifer Aument, CEO, The New Terminal One puts it: they're aiming for a globally competitive terminal focused on innovation.
Amit Bajaj, President, North America at TCS adds that AI will play a big role in creating "digitally connected consumer ecosystems" for "seamless passenger journey."