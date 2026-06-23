TCS to meet July 9 on Q1 results, dividend decision

TCS stock down 34% this year

TCS posted strong numbers in Q4FY26 with net profit up by over 12% and revenue rising nearly 10%. For all of FY26, profits edged higher too.

But here's the twist: despite these gains, TCS's stock has dropped by 34% this year, mainly because investors are worried about how AI could shake up traditional IT jobs and because of some gloomy signals from Accenture.

This has also dragged down the Nifty IT index by about 27%.