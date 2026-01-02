TCS's AI revenue just hit $1.5 billion a year
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is making big moves in artificial intelligence, now earning $1.5 billion annually from its AI services—with AI-specific services growing at a quarter-on-quarter rate of 16%.
That's 5% of the company's total revenue, according to CEO K Krithivasan at their December 2025 Analyst Day.
Why does it matter?
AI isn't just a buzzword for TCS—54 out of their top 60 clients are using TCS for major AI projects, and most big contracts ($20 million+) rely on them for AI solutions.
They've wrapped up over 5,500 AI projects worldwide, from banking to life sciences.
How is TCS making it happen?
TCS has trained up: all sales teams are now fluent in AI, with 180,000 employees skilled up and an infrastructure that supports their entire global workforce.
It's part of a bigger push to bring more real-world AI into everyday business—and shows how fast the tech is becoming essential everywhere.