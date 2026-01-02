Next Article
Vodafone Idea gets a breather—could this open the door for new owners?
Vodafone Idea (Vi) just got a big break: the government is freezing its massive ₹87,695cr dues for five years.
This move, backed by a Supreme Court nod, is meant to clear up Vi's financial mess and make things less risky for any private investors eyeing the company—possibly paving the way for the government to step back from its 49% stake.
What else is happening?
Vi still has around ₹2.3L crore in total liabilities, but with payments now pushed out as far as FY41, there's some much-needed breathing room.
Interestingly, two corporate groups have shown interest at different points in time in taking over a majority stake.
So, if all goes well, Vi could have a new future.