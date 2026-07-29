TeamLease June quarter profit up 31.4% to ₹34.9cr revenue ₹3,034.7cr
Business
TeamLease had a solid start to fiscal 2027, with profits up 31.4% year over year at ₹34.9 crore for the June quarter.
Revenue also climbed to ₹3,034.7 crore, and EBITDA margin held steady.
The company credits this growth to sharper operations and bringing in fresh clients, even though general staffing demand was a bit slow.
TeamLease completes ₹238cr share buyback
TeamLease reported net additions of over 4,100 across its staffing sectors and signed on 127 new enterprise clients this quarter.
Still, total headcount dropped by 3%, mostly because one big client brought staffing in-house and some trainees wrapped up their programs.
On the financial side, TeamLease also finished a ₹238 crore share buyback at ₹1,600 per share, giving investors something extra to smile about.