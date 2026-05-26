Teamtech Formwork Solutions shares jump on debut after 50.15cr IPO

Three-day IPO oversubscribed 5.29x

The IPO was open for just three days but got oversubscribed 5.29 times, with retail investors especially eager, bidding over six times the available shares.

The company raised ₹50.15 crore and plans to use that money for new manufacturing machinery, paying off debts, and keeping day-to-day operations running smoothly.

Based in Hyderabad, Teamtech specializes in modular formwork systems used for building things like walls and bridges.