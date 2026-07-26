Tech companies foresee major AI driven changes within 1 year
Business
AI is shaking up how tech companies work, with 86% of respondents saying big changes are coming within a year, according to Bessemer Venture Partners.
Over half of these companies already use AI in their day-to-day operations, while the rest are still testing things out.
Engineering teams are leading the way: 90% use AI and most have coding assistants on board.
Anthropic's Claude used by 73%
Anthropic's Claude is the go-to AI tool for most respondents (73%).
Nearly half of teams say they're getting more done without hiring extra people because of AI.
Beyond engineering, departments like finance, HR, sales, and marketing are also using AI, even though challenges like messy data and compliance rules can slow things down.