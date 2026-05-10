Tech giants offer investments to secure SK Hynix chip supply
SK Hynix, one of the world's top chipmakers, is suddenly the most popular kid on the block.
With AI booming and memory chips in short supply, major tech companies are offering big investments just to secure a steady stream of SK Hynix's chips.
Some are even willing to help fund new production lines and cutting-edge equipment.
SK Hynix has no spare capacity
Because demand is so high, SK Hynix has no spare capacity left for special deals.
Other chipmakers like Samsung and Micron are trying to manage the chaos with long-term contracts, sometimes asking buyers to prepay up to 40% or agree on set price ranges.
Meanwhile, SK Hynix's stock has soared as investors bet big on AI growth, and US tech giants like Meta and Microsoft keep pouring money into AI infrastructure, making reliable chip supplies more important than ever.