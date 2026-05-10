Tech giants offer investments to secure SK Hynix chip supply

SK Hynix has no spare capacity

Because demand is so high, SK Hynix has no spare capacity left for special deals.

Other chipmakers like Samsung and Micron are trying to manage the chaos with long-term contracts, sometimes asking buyers to prepay up to 40% or agree on set price ranges.

Meanwhile, SK Hynix's stock has soared as investors bet big on AI growth, and US tech giants like Meta and Microsoft keep pouring money into AI infrastructure, making reliable chip supplies more important than ever.