Tech glitch halts express cargo clearance system at airports nationwide
Business
A major tech glitch hit the Express Cargo Clearance System (ECCS) on Thursday evening, freezing international courier operations at airports across the country.
With the ECCS down, about 40,000 shipments a day are handled by airports, leaving importers and exporters in a tough spot.
Second ECCS outage prompts manual processing
This is actually the second ECCS outage this month, raising questions about how reliable the system really is.
To keep things moving, customs teams have switched to manual paperwork for now.
Vijay Kumar from the Express Industry Council says this backup plan is helping goods get through despite delays.
ECCS remains unavailable, and manual processing is being used until it becomes functional.