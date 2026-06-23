Tech hiring in India falls with software roles down 12.3%
Tech jobs in India are taking a hit, with software engineers feeling it the most.
According to Indeed, overall job postings dipped slightly (0.7%) in May 2026, but software development roles dropped 12.3% over the past three months.
IT infrastructure, operations and support, and data analytics jobs also saw noticeable declines.
AI automation fuels major tech layoffs
The main reasons? Companies are leaning into AI and automation, which means fewer traditional tech jobs and more restructuring.
Layoffs have ramped up: Amazon cut 30,000 positions between late 2025 and early 2026, while Meta cut 8,000 jobs and Microsoft let go approximately 8,750 people just this April.
Sports beauty and wellness hiring surges
Remote tech job openings fell by 4.4%, but it's not all gloom: sports (+41%), beauty and wellness (+36%), and personal care and home health (+34%) sectors are seeing some of the strongest hiring growth.
Looks like job trends are shifting as industries adapt to new demands!