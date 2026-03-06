Tech hiring in India picks up, but still way off
In March 2026, tech job openings in India climbed to 119,000—a 9% rise from February and a noticeable recovery from January, which was weaker relative to recent months.
But even with this boost, demand is still way below what it was last year or compared with levels in the latter half of 2022.
Non-tech sectors driving demand
According to Xpheno's Kamal Karanth, leftover budgets helped fuel this uptick, and there's a growing focus on consulting, sales, and project roles—especially outside traditional tech companies.
In fact, non-tech sectors now account for over half of all tech job demand.
Most openings are full-time (January full-time count not reported in source), and work-from-office roles are also significant.
Uneven recovery across experience levels
Some entry-level positions rose in January, but overall demand is lower year-on-year.
Meanwhile, mid-senior and senior roles were down year-on-year—so the comeback isn't equal across experience levels.