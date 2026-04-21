Tech layoffs top 81,200 with Meta and Oracle leading cuts

Software and SaaS firms hardest hit

Oracle is letting go of nearly 30,000 employees globally, including around 12,000 in India, making it one of the hardest-hit companies.

Software and SaaS firms have been hit the most, with U.S.-based companies leading these cuts. Snap is laying off 16% of its team to focus more on AI; Disney is trimming at least 1,000 jobs due to technology changes; Epic Games and Flipkart are also making significant reductions.

Block has announced more than 4,000 layoffs as it shifts toward AI-driven operations.

Layoffs remain elevated in 2026.