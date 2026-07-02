Tech Mahindra acquires Brazilian IT firm Alyis for ₹2.21cr Business Jul 02, 2026

Tech Mahindra just picked up Alyis, a young IT services company from Brazil, in a deal worth ₹2.21 crore. This move is part of their ongoing partnership with Orange Business and was wrapped up on July 2.

Alyis, launched only in late May and based in Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro, brings a team of around 270 tech pros to the table.