Tech Mahindra acquires Brazilian IT firm Alyis for ₹2.21cr
Business
Tech Mahindra just picked up Alyis, a young IT services company from Brazil, in a deal worth ₹2.21 crore. This move is part of their ongoing partnership with Orange Business and was wrapped up on July 2.
Alyis, launched only in late May and based in Petropolis, Rio de Janeiro, brings a team of around 270 tech pros to the table.
Alyis to boost Orange Business support
Alyis specializes in IT solutions for telecom companies across Latin America: think training, consulting, software development, and digital transformation.
With this buyout, Tech Mahindra will boost its support for Orange Business by handling customer service and post-sale processes more efficiently.
Now fully owned by Tech Mahindra, Alyis is set to help them grow their global operations even further.