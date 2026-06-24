Tech Mahindra CEO Mohit Joshi gets 11.76% hike to ₹67.55cr
Business
Mohit Joshi, the CEO of Tech Mahindra, just got an 11.76% salary hike in FY26, bringing his total pay to ₹67.55 crore.
That's over 1,000 times more than the median employee salary at the company!
Most of his raise came from stock options and performance bonuses. If you leave out stock options, his salary actually jumped by more than 20%.
Tech Mahindra median pay drops ₹5.9L
While top executives saw their pay go up, median employee salaries at Tech Mahindra dropped nearly 5% to ₹5.9 lakh this year.
Non-managerial male employees earned an average of ₹18.9 lakh, while female employees averaged ₹16 lakh.
The company has around 1.47 lakh employees and is focusing on hiring for AI and digital engineering roles to stay ahead in tech trends.