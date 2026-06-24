Tech Mahindra CEO Mohit Joshi gets 11.76% hike to ₹67.55cr Business Jun 24, 2026

Mohit Joshi, the CEO of Tech Mahindra, just got an 11.76% salary hike in FY26, bringing his total pay to ₹67.55 crore.

That's over 1,000 times more than the median employee salary at the company!

Most of his raise came from stock options and performance bonuses. If you leave out stock options, his salary actually jumped by more than 20%.