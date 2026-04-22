Tech Mahindra cuts 1,993 jobs to 147,000 amid AI push
Business
Tech Mahindra has seen its total workforce down by 1,993 in the last quarter, bringing its total workforce down to about 147,000.
The company says this workforce reduction is part of a bigger push to use artificial intelligence for better efficiency and growth.
Tech Mahindra profits up 19%
Even with the job cuts, Tech Mahindra's attrition rate actually dipped a bit, and CEO Manoj Joshi is doubling down on making the company AI-led to boost value for clients.
On the bright side, profits jumped 19% year over year to ₹13,560,000,000, and shareholders are getting a record dividend of ₹51 per share this year.