Tech Mahindra halts onboarding of over 1,000 engineering graduates Business Mar 12, 2026

Tech Mahindra has hit pause on onboarding more than 1,000 engineering graduates from Maharashtra's 2025 batch.

Even though these students were selected by March last year, they are still waiting for offer letters, while many of their classmates have already received joining dates (by October and December).

The company says the move is part of a bigger plan to slow entry-level hiring in fiscal 2026 and to improve margins and utilization, with an expectation of margin and profit growth.