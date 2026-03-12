Tech Mahindra halts onboarding of over 1,000 engineering graduates
Tech Mahindra has hit pause on onboarding more than 1,000 engineering graduates from Maharashtra's 2025 batch.
Even though these students were selected by March last year, they are still waiting for offer letters, while many of their classmates have already received joining dates (by October and December).
The company says the move is part of a bigger plan to slow entry-level hiring in fiscal 2026 and to improve margins and utilization, with an expectation of margin and profit growth.
Wipro, Infosys also delaying onboarding due to unpredictable demand
CEO Mohit Joshi shared that Tech Mahindra is focusing on using its current employees for new projects instead of bringing in fresh hires right now.
This approach matches what other big tech players like Wipro and Infosys are doing as well, with both companies also delaying onboarding due to unpredictable demand.
If more complaints come in, an IT employees' forum might step in to address concerns about these ongoing delays.