Tech Mahindra partners with SpaceX's Starlink to use Grok AI

This partnership puts Tech Mahindra alongside big names like NVIDIA and NTT Data as part of the SpaceX Super Intelligence Partner Network.

Grok AI will help across several stages of building and updating software, especially when it comes to handling millions of lines of legacy code.

Plus, employees will get training so they can really make the most of these new AI tools.

Financial details are still under wraps, but it's a big move toward smarter, faster tech upgrades.