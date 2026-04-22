Tech Mahindra posts 19% Q4 FY26 profit to ₹1,356 cr
Business
Tech Mahindra wrapped up the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 on a high, posting a 19% jump in profit to ₹1,356 crore compared to last year.
That's also a strong 21% rise from the previous quarter.
The company's revenue kept pace, showing steady growth alongside profits.
Tech Mahindra Q4 revenue ₹15,076cr
Revenue for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026 hit ₹15,076 crore, a 12.6% increase year-over-year and up 5% from last quarter.
On top of these numbers, Tech Mahindra has proposed a final dividend of ₹36 per share (pending approval), which means shareholders could see a total payout of ₹51 per share for the year.