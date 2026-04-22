Tech Mahindra posts fiscal 2026 revenue $6.39bn, $537m profit
Business
Tech Mahindra has finally broken its two-year streak of falling revenues, reporting a 1.9% jump in fiscal 2026 to $6.39 billion, well above what analysts expected.
Net profit also climbed 7% to $537 million, with the manufacturing sector doing much of the heavy lifting for this turnaround.
Tech Mahindra targets smaller acquisitions
Shifting gears, Tech Mahindra is now eyeing smaller buys instead of just growing on its own.
The company did cut over 1,100 jobs but says fresher hiring will exceed the previous fiscal year.
Even with better profits and tighter cost control, some experts are still watching closely to see if real growth picks up from here.