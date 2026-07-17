Tech Mahindra posts ₹1,465cr profit, ₹15,712cr revenue in June quarter
Business
Tech Mahindra just posted a big win for the quarter ending June 2026, with net profit up 28.4% year over year to ₹1,465 crore.
The boost came from lower expenses and solid performance across its main business areas.
Revenue also climbed 17.7% compared to last year, hitting ₹15,712 crore, a sign the company is keeping up steady growth.
Manufacturing up 17% contributes 1-fifth revenue
Manufacturing was the standout segment this quarter, growing by 17% and making up one-fifth of Tech Mahindra's total revenue.
This strong showing helped cement their spot as India's fifth-largest IT services provider and shows they're moving forward across different sectors.