Tech Mahindra pulls ahead of Wipro in Q1 FY27 results

Tech Mahindra didn't just grow its profits: its operating performance got a serious boost too, with EBITDA rising over 50% and margins improving.

The company also landed $1.1 billion in new deals (up 33.3%) and added seven major clients to its roster.

On the flip side, Wipro's operating margin fell to its lowest point in nearly four years and total bookings slipped by about 2%.

Still, Wipro did see some hope with bigger deal wins growing nearly 13%, showing there's demand for large projects even in a tough market.