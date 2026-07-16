Tech Mahindra Q1 FY27 results expected telecom-driven 40%+ profit rise
Business
Tech Mahindra is set to announce its Q1 FY27 results today, and analysts expect profits to soar by over 40%.
The big push comes from new telecom deals, even as overall demand is a bit shaky due to global economic uncertainty and changing AI spending trends.
Revenue is also predicted to edge up slightly this quarter.
Brokerages estimate revenue ₹15,530cr and ₹15,290cr
ICICI Securities sees revenue hitting ₹15,530 crore (a solid 16.3% jump from last year), while YES Securities estimates ₹15,290 crore.
Improved margins are expected thanks to cost-cutting moves like Project Fortius.
Telecom leads the charge in growth, with steady support from BFSI and retail sectors, though high-tech and auto are still facing some bumps.